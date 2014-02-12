Entertainment

U2 performing 'Ordinary Love' at Oscars

U2 -- from left, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Jr., Bono...

U2 -- from left, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Jr., Bono and The Edge -- at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 12, 2014. Credit: AP / Jordan Strauss

By Rafer Guzman

The announcement you knew was coming officially arrived Wednesday evening. U2 will perform its Oscar-nominated song "Ordinary Love," from the film "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" at the Academy  Awards ceremony March 2.
 
With Idina Menzel scheduled for perform "Let it Go" and Pharell Williams set to perform "Happy," there's only nominated song still not being represented at the Oscars with a live rendition. That's "The Moon Song," from the film "Her," which singer Karen O co-wrote with director Spike Jonze.

