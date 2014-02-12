U2 performing 'Ordinary Love' at Oscars

The announcement you knew was coming officially arrived Wednesday evening. U2 will perform its Oscar-nominated song "Ordinary Love," from the film "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" at the Academy Awards ceremony March 2.



With Idina Menzel scheduled for perform "Let it Go" and Pharell Williams set to perform "Happy," there's only nominated song still not being represented at the Oscars with a live rendition. That's "The Moon Song," from the film "Her," which singer Karen O co-wrote with director Spike Jonze.