'Under the Skin' soundtrack now streaming

Scarlett Johansson is the most recognizable face in the new science-fiction film "Under the Skin," about an alluring alien who preys on Earthling males, but the movie's other star is its soundtrack.

Composed by Mica Levi, leader of the indie-rock band Micachu and the Shapes, the soundtrack for "Under The Skin" is a rarity in movies these days. It's extremely distinctive, made mostly of sawing strings, ambient noise and heartbeat percussion. It also has a recognizable theme that drives the story almost as much as the visuals do. Its closest comparison may be Radiohead veteran Jonny Greenwood's music for "There Will Be Blood."

Pitchfork is streaming the entirety of Levi's soundtrack for "Under the Skin" here. It will be available through Milan Records April 1. The film is due in theaters April 4.