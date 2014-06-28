Entertainment

Vanessa Carlton announces pregnancy, shows off baby bump

Musician Vanessa Carlton performs at the celebration of Hollywood's environmental...

Musician Vanessa Carlton performs at the celebration of Hollywood's environmental advocates hosted by Live Earth and smart, makers of the fuel efficient "fortwo" green car at the smart house in Venice, California, on February 19, 2008. Credit: Getty Images / Vince Bucci

By Deanna Romanoff

It's no "Ordinary Day" for singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton.

The artist is pregnant with her first child, she announced on Facebook Thursday. Along with a photo of her baby bump, Carlton posted, "See the picture below. No, those aren't a bunch of croissants. We're expecting a baby. It's healthy and moving around like a champ."

Though Carlton, 33, and husband, musician John McCauley, are thrilled about the pregancy, the downside is a delay for her upcoming album's release. "I’m bummed to delay the album because it's so special to me and the perfect combination of England and Tennessee," she wrote. "When I put the record on it feels like medicine. I hope it does the same for you…in due time!"

It's been a tough journey for Carlton in starting a family. Last year she suffered an ectopic pregnancy, resulting in emergency surgery to remove her right fallopian tube, according to multiple media sources.

Carlton expressed her gratitude to fans in a Tweet saying "Thanks for all the nice vibes you guys are sending our way. Love, V."

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?