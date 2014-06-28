Vanessa Carlton announces pregnancy, shows off baby bump

It's no "Ordinary Day" for singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton.

The artist is pregnant with her first child, she announced on Facebook Thursday. Along with a photo of her baby bump, Carlton posted, "See the picture below. No, those aren't a bunch of croissants. We're expecting a baby. It's healthy and moving around like a champ."

Though Carlton, 33, and husband, musician John McCauley, are thrilled about the pregancy, the downside is a delay for her upcoming album's release. "I’m bummed to delay the album because it's so special to me and the perfect combination of England and Tennessee," she wrote. "When I put the record on it feels like medicine. I hope it does the same for you…in due time!"

It's been a tough journey for Carlton in starting a family. Last year she suffered an ectopic pregnancy, resulting in emergency surgery to remove her right fallopian tube, according to multiple media sources.

Carlton expressed her gratitude to fans in a Tweet saying "Thanks for all the nice vibes you guys are sending our way. Love, V."