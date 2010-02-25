Whitney Houston: Tour great, despite bad reports

Though video postings of her recent performances in Australia have been less than flattering, Whitney Houston says her tour is going great - and she's in great health.

Her publicist, Kristen Foster, said in a statement yesterday: "Whitney is in great health and having a terrific time on her tour and with her fans." She said more than 9,000 people attended a Brisbane show and more than 12,000 in Sydney, The Associated Press reports.

"Her fans were dancing and singing along with her and Whitney appreciates their support," Foster said.

That view contrasts with news reports quoting disgruntled fans who complained about the star's voice and performance. Video snippets of Houston, 46, struggling to hit notes in concerts in Sydney and Brisbane have circulated widely on the Web.

Houston, who is one of pop's all-time bestselling artists, last year released her first album in seven years, "I Look to You."