After badly mispronouncing the name of singer Idina Menzel at Sunday night’s 86th Academy Awards ceremony, Travolta has drawn some harsh reviews. While the Syosset-raised singer performed her hit song "Let It Go," Twitter lit up with outraged questions, head-scratching comments and mockery, much of it from fellow celebrities.

"Really?????" posted Sarah Michelle Gellar. Rosie O’Donnell asked, "My TRAVOLTA name is ROXY DOOGLE ... What's urs?" Comedian Matt Mira offered, "I would pay 500 dollars to hear John Travolta pronounce Chiwetel Ejiofor."

Travolta’s version of "Idina Menzel" came out sounding something like "Adele Dazeem." By morning, parody Twitter accounts had sprung up, including @AdelaDazeem, who tweeted, "THANK YOU, JORN TROMOLTO!"

None of that, however, stopped Menzel from performing. The song, from the animated Disney film "Frozen," went on to win the Oscar for best original song.

Menzel, on her Twitter account, has remained silent.