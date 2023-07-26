Michael K. Williams' nephew urges compassion for defendant at sentencing related to actor's death

A 71-year-old man linked to a crew of drug dealers blamed in the fentanyl-laced heroin death of “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams was sentenced Tuesday to more than 2 years in prison at a proceeding in which the actor’s nephew recommended compassion for the defendant.

Carlos Macci was sentenced to 2½ years in prison by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, who told Macci that selling heroin and fentanyl “not only cost Mr. Williams his life, but it's costing your freedom,” in part because he did not stop selling drugs after Williams died.

Macci had pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess and distribute narcotics.

The judge noted that more than 3,000 fatal overdoses occurred in New York City last year, killing many who never understood the threat they faced from lethal doses of drugs whose components were unclear.

Williams, who also starred in films and other TV series including “Boardwalk Empire,” overdosed in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment in September 2021. He was 54.

Macci benefited from words spoken on his behalf by Williams' nephew and a sentencing letter submitted weeks ago in which David Simon, a co-creator of HBO’s “The Wire,” urged leniency, saying Williams himself “would fight for Mr. Macci.”

Macci was not charged directly in the actor's death, although others in the case have been.

Dominic Dupont, Williams' nephew, told the judge that he believed Macci can turn his life around.

“It weighs heavy on me to see someone be in a situation he's in,” Dupont said. “I understand what it is to be system impacted.”