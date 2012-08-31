Wreckateer review: Arcade fun
Wreckateer uses the Kinect and succeeds using uncomplicated motion controls. Just pull back on your catapult and launch your projectile toward the mark. It's not as droll as it sounds; the game provides you with various shot types that allow you to dramatically alter the kind of damage you inflict. A flick of the wrist (or using your arms like wings) can alter the shot's trajectory or increase its destruction if you can deftly guide it over a power-up.The resulting impact is a tad goofy and arcade-y with flashing scores overlaying the crumbling structures, but it's all in good fun.
RATING E for Everyone
PLOT Kill the goblins by razing structures
DETAILS 800 points on Xbox Live Arcade
BOTTOM LINE A fun bargain