Two killed in fiery crash after their car had collided with four vehicles in Hempstead

Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Hempstead on Friday night and four other people went to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Nassau County police. The pair who died, whose identities have not been released, were traveling in a 2005 Chrysler linked to a string of crashes, including fleeing after the first collision, police said. The Chrysler was first involved in a crash with a 2021 Genesis near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and Hilton Avenue, police said. The Chrysler later failed to stop at a red traffic light at Fulton Avenue and Main Street, where it careened into three cars: a 2023 Kia, a 2007 Honda and a 2020 Toyota, police said in a release. The Chrysler then erupted in flames. The Hempstead Fire department extinguished the fire, but both occupants were pronounced dead. The Toyota was occupied by two children, ages 6 and 8, and two women, ages 44 and 23. They were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. All other occupants inside the other cars declined medical attention, police said. Police continue to investigate.

Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Hempstead on Friday night and four other people went to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Nassau County police.

The pair who died, whose identities have not been released, were traveling in a 2005 Chrysler linked to a string of crashes, including fleeing after the first collision, police said.

The Chrysler was first involved in a crash with a 2021 Genesis near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and Hilton Avenue, police said. The Chrysler later failed to stop at a red traffic light at Fulton Avenue and Main Street, where it careened into three cars: a 2023 Kia, a 2007 Honda and a 2020 Toyota, police said in a release.

The Chrysler then erupted in flames. The Hempstead Fire department extinguished the fire, but both occupants were pronounced dead.

The Toyota was occupied by two children, ages 6 and 8, and two women, ages 44 and 23. They were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

All other occupants inside the other cars declined medical attention, police said. Police continue to investigate.