FTC cracks down on 'deceptive' AI

Federal watchdogs are taking action against unscrupulous businesses that lure victims with claims they can use artificial intelligence to set up e-commerce sites. As part of its new Operation AI Comply enforcement sweep, the Federal Trade Commission announced crackdowns on several companies it says used “unfair or deceptive practices” to take money from customers with promises they will “quickly earn thousands of dollars a month in passive income.”

The FTC says it has targeted multiple operators who promised to use “cutting-edge AI” to set up e-commerce storefronts on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy and TikTok. Schemers have defrauded victims of more than $40 million, with some victims paying as much as $35,000.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, report it at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Going bananas

Everyone complains about food inflation, but crypto investor Justin Sun had no qualms about buying a banana for $6.2 million. Sotheby’s said Sun was the highest bidder for Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s “Comedian,” which is basically a real banana duct-taped to a wall. Sun said the artwork “bridges the worlds of art, memes, and the cryptocurrency community” and he intends to “personally eat the banana.”

Partiful best Android app

Google Play’s Android app store selected Partiful as 2024’s best app. The app, from Brooklyn-based developers, allows users to create and send invitations to events. Google liked the ease of designing “stunning invitations” and how it streamlines “the often-tedious process of sending invitations.” Meanwhile, editors choose AFK Journey as best game, citing its “expansive roster of characters and satisfying tactical battle system.” Both are available for iOS devices.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Faster chip for smartphones

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Elite, a more powerful processor designed to bring laptop-level capabilities to smartphones. The chip will be 45% faster than the previous Snapdragon model and use less energy. Smartphones based on the new version of Snapdragon will be a leap forward in their ability to run generative AI-based software, helping the devices take advantage of new artificial intelligence tools, Qualcomm said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS