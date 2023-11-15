Gingerbread men

For the cookies:



21/2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup dark (not light or blackstrap) molasses

1 large egg yolk

1 tablespoon white vinegar

Red Hots, sugar hearts, sprinkles and other sugar décors for decorating



For the icing (optional):



1 tablespoon meringue powder

2 1/2 tablespoons warm water

1 cup confectioners' sugar





1. Make cookies: Whisk together flour, baking powder, ginger, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and cloves in a medium bowl. Cream together butter and sugar in a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Add molasses, egg yolk and vinegar and beat until smooth, scraping down side of bowl once or twice as necessary. Stir in flour mixture 1 cup at a time, until incorporated.



2. Scrape dough onto countertop, shape into a 5-inch disk, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to 3 days.



3. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line several baking sheets with parchment paper. Roll dough to 1/4 inch thick on a lightly floured countertop. Turn dough often, loosening it from the countertop with a large, offset spatula to prevent sticking. Use a 3-inch gingerbread man cookie cutter to cut dough, rerolling and cutting scraps. Place cut cookies on prepared baking sheets 1 inch apart. Press sugar decorations and candies into cookies to make eyes, mouths, buttons, etc.



4. Bake until firm, 8 to 10 minutes. Slide cookies, still on parchment, onto wire racks to cool completely.



5. Make icing, if desired: Whisk together meringue powder and water in a large bowl until frothy. Add confectioners' sugar, whisk and then beat with an electric mixer on high until smooth and shiny, 3 to 5 minutes.



6. Scrape icing into a pastry bag fitted with a small, plain tip and pipe additional decorations onto cookies. Let cookies stand until icing is set, about 30 minutes. Store for up to 3 days between sheets of parchment in an airtight container at room temperature.

Makes about 30 (3-inch) gingerbread men. Recipe by Lauren Chattman.