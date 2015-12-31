Interior decorator Keith Mazzei on his design style

After visiting an endless number of designer show houses and poring over portfolios, Newsday has pulled together 11 designers, including one husband-and-wife team, who bring beauty and drama to Long Island’s homes. We’ve taken a peek at what they’ve been up to recently and learned a little more about what makes each of them stand out from the pack.

This week, we chat with Keith Mazzei of Keith Mazzei Interiors, based in Syosset.

How would you sum up your design style?

My style is eclectic. It really depends on the clients’ likes and dislikes.

What’s your biggest design influence?

Architecture. I really feel that the architecture of the space will influence my design scheme.

What is your favorite DIY tip?

Picture framing. I love personal photos in the home.

What design trend are you so over?

Ikat fabrics. Trina Turk did that with dresses years ago, then it trickled down to home trends.

What is the cheapest find that you have furnished your house with?

The Container Store. Anything to keep you organized is a great find and not expensive.

What is one piece in your own home that you couldn’t live without?

My king-size bed. At the end of the day, that is pure heaven to me.

What is the most unusual space you’ve ever designed?

A high-end dog grooming salon.

Which project are you most proud of?

The one that stands out the most in my mind was an art studio that my client wanted in her home. More than any room in the home, she wanted a place to create art projects and spend quality time with her children. That was a great space.

Is there a restaurant or other commercial space that you love the look of?

I love the Frank Gehry building in lower Manhattan. The building looks like it’s twisted.

What’s your favorite type of home architecture?

Contemporary.

What do you usually start with when planning a space?

Furniture plans, usually, but it depends on the space.

Which is your favorite room to decorate in a show house?

Dining room.

Name a book that would absolutely have to be in your library.

“In the Pink: Dorothy Draper, America’s Most Fabulous Decorator”

What is your favorite song or music to decorate to?

Jazz.

Which other designers do you admire?

Candice Olson. She’s real.