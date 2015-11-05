All-Star Designers: Kim Radovich of Huntington Bay

After visiting an endless number of designer show houses and poring over portfolios, Newsday has pulled together 11 designers, including one husband-and-wife team, who bring beauty and drama to Long Island's homes. We've taken a peek at what they've been up to recently and learned a little more about what makes each of them stand out from the pack.

This week, we chat with Kim Radovich of Kim E. Courtney Interiors, which is based in Huntington Bay.

What is the first question you ask a client?

"Who are you?" Once I know my clients, I can create a home that will reflect who they are.

What is your favorite DIY tip?

Vintage wrought iron furniture and a can of Rustoleum.

What design trend are you so over?

Midcentury modern meets Restoration Hardware. Everything looks fabulously predictable.

What is your best recommendation for home furnishing shopping on Long Island?

Kravet, Country Carpet, Robert Allen, Stark and Duralee.

What is the cheapest find that you have furnished your house with?

My antique piano bench. I bought it for a few bucks at a church bazaar in Hudson, New York, and with a quick upholstery change, voilà! A prized possession.

What is one piece in your own home that you couldn't live without?

My mahogany and metal dessert trolley from the original Garden City Hotel.

Which project are you most proud of?

The meditation room and media library I designed for the Ronald McDonald House of Long Island in New Hyde Park. I was able to use everything I've learned from my experience doing commercial work in tandem with my understandings of feng shui to create well-designed, soothing spiritual sanctuaries for families living in crisis.

Name a book that would absolutely have to be in your library.

"The Velveteen Rabbit" -- required reading for anyone who wants to be authentic.

What is your favorite song or music to decorate to?

I love the standards -- Billie Holiday, Sinatra, Ella.

Do you have a go-to fabric supplier?

I do like to use fabric from all of the fabric houses. I have always been a big fan of Kravet fabrics. Robert Allen | Beacon Hill offers an amazing selection of stunning fabrics. We use a lot of Clarke & Clarke from Duralee lately for the youth and teen rooms. JAB is fab, too.