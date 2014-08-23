Another shot at tomato victory!

If you missed my Great Long Island Tomato Challenge Friday night or if you joined in the fun and want another shot at tomato fame, Hicks Nurseries is having a tomato contest of its own tomorrow (August 24) at 10 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for heaviest red tomato, largest circumference red tomato, tiniest red tomato and most unusual tomato of any color. There's a special category for kids, too.

Rules are: Tomatoes must be ripe with no sign of rot and not be frozen or previously frozen.

Hicks Nurseries is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury. For more details, visit hicksnurseries.com or call 516-334-0066.