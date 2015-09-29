Artemide holds sample sale Oct. 2 to 4 in Hicksville

Contemporary lighting company Artemide is holding a sample sale in its Hicksville warehouse this weekend.

From Oct. 2 to 4, prices will be up to 80 percent off select merchandise.

The first three people through the door each day will have the chance to buy Artemide's classic Tolomeo Mega Floor Lamp for $199 (regularly more than $900).

The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The warehouse is located at 250 Karin Lane.

For more information, call 631-694-9292 or go to artemide.net.