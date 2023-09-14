As Soccer Moses, Jars of Clay guitarist Stephen Mason finds unexpected joy

Stephen Mason’s life has been shaped by guitars, barber shears and the Bible.

And then there was the dad joke that landed him on ESPN.

Three years ago, the former Christian rocker turned barber was talking to a friend and fellow fan about the opening of the Major League Soccer season when four magical words popped into his head.

“Let My People Goal.”

Mason, a longtime member of Jars of Clay, a Grammy-winning Christian band, was cutting a fellow soccer fan’s hair in his Nashville, Tennessee, barbershop when he recalled how a musician friend had been watching a soccer game and shouted out those words when the team scored.

This content is written and produced by Religion News Service and distributed by The Associated Press. RNS and AP partner on some religion news content. RNS is solely responsible for this story.