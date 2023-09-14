Things to Do

As Soccer Moses, Jars of Clay guitarist Stephen Mason finds unexpected joy

Stephen Mason, dressed as "Soccer Moses," holds up a sign...

Stephen Mason, dressed as "Soccer Moses," holds up a sign which reads, "Let my people goal" before an MLS soccer match between Nashville SC and New York Red Bulls Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. His face flies on a flag outside the Nashville new stadium and he’s often found in the team’s supporter section, where its most devoted fans gather. Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

By By BOB SMIETANA of Religion News Service

Stephen Mason’s life has been shaped by guitars, barber shears and the Bible.

And then there was the dad joke that landed him on ESPN.

Three years ago, the former Christian rocker turned barber was talking to a friend and fellow fan about the opening of the Major League Soccer season when four magical words popped into his head.

“Let My People Goal.”

Mason, a longtime member of Jars of Clay, a Grammy-winning Christian band, was cutting a fellow soccer fan’s hair in his Nashville, Tennessee, barbershop when he recalled how a musician friend had been watching a soccer game and shouted out those words when the team scored.

This content is written and produced by Religion News Service and distributed by The Associated Press.

