Asking the clergy: Should religions honor military commemorations?

Thomas Abbe, clerk, Jericho Quakers, Society of Friends, Jericho:

Quakers have a long tradition of patriotism, going back to Colonial times. We believe that "there is that of god in every man." We cherish each individual for their divinity; whether the person is a soldier or peacemaker doesn't matter.

I do think it is inappropriate to celebrate military victories. When there are military battles, everyone loses. I do celebrate the soldier, their patriotism and their service. I don't pretend to be all knowing. I'm 61 years old and have been in Quaker meetings since I was a preteen. It has been a life-changing experience for me. I don't know that I've chosen the right path. I respect the wisdom and life choices of others.

There is a dividing line between honoring the soldier and honoring the act he or she is required to do.

Vito Benenati, Baha'is of the Town of Hempstead, Valley Stream:

Baha'u'llah, author of the Baha'i Faith, wrote: "The well-being of mankind, its peace and security are unattainable unless and until its unity is firmly established." If one nation becomes an oppressor, the others nations should join in unity to put that one nation down. This would be a war for peace. This is a war worth honoring. In our spiral upward, we have achieved unity of family, tribe, city, state and nation. Our inevitable collective destiny is the unity of the human race under one God, certainly something worthy of celebration. "These fruitless strifes, these ruinous wars shall pass away, and the Most Great Peace shall come." Let us celebrate and honor those who wage peace.

The Rev. James Steffens, East Northport Gospel Church:

The subject is especially timely, considering we have forces serving in conflicts all over the world. We are deeply indebted to all who have taken up arms, past and present, in the defense of this country and her liberties. Most of them should be honored as patriots (as with all things, there is a minority who have overstepped the bounds of their calling to commit unpardonable acts).

I don't see war as ever being a good thing, but sometimes it is necessary. Even the God of the Old Testament sent Israel against other nations. This warning played out time and again in Israel's history. "Thou shalt not kill" does not conflict with this philosophy, because what God was warning against were murderous acts of willful . . . vengeance. Submission to authority, which we are called to do, even if that authority calls us to arms, is not an "unchristian" thing.

In our history, not all our struggles have been what I consider "just." But for those that have been, for those where we defended our freedoms, lives and peace, I give honor. I do, however, look forward to the day when the Prince of Peace takes up His place of authority and declares there to be war no more.

Rabbi Chanan Krivisky, Miyad Torah Learning Center, Jericho:

The answer is found in the . . . celebration of Hanukkah. In the miracle of Hanukkah, we are told the weak and few triumphed over the strong and many. Yet, we have no custom of ritual commemorating this . . . military triumph. We do have the kindling of the Hanukkah menorah for eight nights. The celebration of the menorah instead of the military victory allows us to appreciate the essential ingredient that has defined 4,000 years of Jewish history. A military victory is extraordinary; yet it doesn't last. Although momentarily victorious, what lasts is a spiritual miracle - the faith which, like the Hanukkah oil, is inextinguishable.

Strength that is founded on military power alone is temporary. It may endure for a period of time, but, ultimately, its might will wane, and it will be defeated. Strength that is founded on morals and spiritual light can never be destroyed.

Civilizations built on power never last. Those built on care for the powerless never die. What matters in the long run is not simply political, military or economic strength but how we light the flame of the human spirit.