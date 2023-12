BARBARA AND RON SILVA, of East Meadow, were wed Sept. 8, 1973, at St. Robert Bellarmine Roman Catholic Church in Bayside, Queens. They met on a blind date that was arranged by their best friends. Ron is retired from Con Edison and Barbara retired as a nurse from St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage. They have three children and seven grandchildren. They celebrated with a family cruise to the Caribbean and a party at City Cellar in Westbury.