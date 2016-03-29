3 Simple pasta recipes

PASTA, CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI IN LEMON-PARSLEY SAUCE

8 ounces gemelli pasta

12 ounces broccoli florets, cut in bite-size pieces

2 cups parsley

1⁄3 cup almonds

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 large onion, thinly sliced (about 1 1⁄2 cups)

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

2 cups diced cooked chicken (10 ounces)

1. Cook the pasta in plenty of lightly salted boiling water. Two minutes before it is cooked through, add the broccoli to the pot. Scoop out and reserve 2 tablespoons of the cooking water before draining.

2. Combine the parsley, almonds, lemon juice, salt and 3 tablespoons of the olive oil in a food processor and purée. Add the reserved pasta cooking water and purée again.

3. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the red pepper and chicken and cook until the red pepper is crisp tender and the chicken warmed through, about 2 minutes. Toss with the parsley sauce and the pasta; add salt and pepper to taste. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 580 calories, 36 g protein, 59 g carbohydrates, 8 g fiber, 23 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 384 mg sodium

TIP: Make a double batch of the lemon-parsley sauce and refrigerate for up to a week or freeze for 1 to 2 months.

------

PORK STROGANOFF PASTA

1 pound pork tenderloin

2 tablespoons flour

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

8 ounces medium egg noodles

1 cup thawed frozen peas

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup thinly sliced onion

2 cups sliced mushrooms

1⁄2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1⁄2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 cup low-sodium beef or chicken broth

1⁄2 cup light sour cream

1⁄4 cup parsley, chopped

1. Cut the pork into 3-inch-by- 1⁄4-inch strips and toss with the flour, salt and pepper.

2. Cook the noodles in plenty of lightly salted boiling water until al dente. In the last 2 minutes, add the peas; cook and drain.

3. Heat the oil in a large deep skillet over medium high. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until just softened, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the pork and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Add the Worcestershire, mustard and broth and cook, stirring and incorporating any bits from the pan surface, until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the sour cream. Toss with the noodles. Garnish with the parsley. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 483 calories, 35 g protein, 58 g carbohydrates, 6 g fiber, 12 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 447 mg sodium

------

SPRING PENNE WITH ASPARAGUS, BACON AND BUTTERY BREADCRUMBS

8 ounces penne

1 cup thawed frozen peas

1 pound asparagus, cut in 1-inch pieces

4 slices center-cut bacon, cut in 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons butter

1⁄2 cup panko breadcrumbs

1⁄2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1⁄2 cup thinly sliced scallions

1⁄2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1. Cook the pasta in plenty of lightly salted boiling water; in the last 2 minutes of cooking add the peas and asparagus. Drain.

2. Meanwhile, cook the bacon in a large nonstick skillet until lightly crisped. Transfer to a large serving bowl.

3. Melt the butter in the skillet; add the panko and cook, stirring, until lightly browned, about 1 to 2 minutes. Stir into the bacon.

4. Pour the broth in the skillet; cook 1 minute. Stir in the lemon juice and toss with the pasta. Add the bacon breadcrumbs, scallions, Parmesan and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 389 calories, 17 g protein, 54 g carbohydrates, 6 g fiber, 12 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 401 mg sodium