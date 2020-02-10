Why are blue spruce branches browning? DEAR JESSICA: I have a blue spruce that’s about 20 feet tall, which I planted six years ago. Every year, ...

3 Simple chicken-breast recipes Here's how to make chicken marsala with mushroom and peas and more.

3 Simple Game Day recipes Here's how to make chunky avocado and mango dip and more.

Newsday recommends See all Garden Detective columns Jessica Damiano helps local gardeners solve their horticultural problems in her Garden Detective column. View

How to care for your Christmas cactus and poinsettia Last month, I wrote about post-holiday care for amaryllis and paperwhites. But I know Christmas cactus and poinsettias also are taking up residence in many of your homes. Here's how to care for them.

29 gardening chores for February Here is one tip or chore for each day this month.

3 Simple soup recipes Here's how to make hearty sausage, kale and bean soup and more.

3 Simple low-calorie recipes How to make a balsamic chicken and vegetable skillet and more.

How to care for Amaryllis and paperwhites Here is part one of my recommended best practices for caring for the botanical gifts of the season.

3 Simple fish recipes Here's how to make seared salmon with sweet chili glaze and more.