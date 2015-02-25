3 Simple pork chop recipes
PORK IN PORT WINE SAUCE
1 medium shallot, finely chopped (about 1/3 cup)
½ cup Port wine
1 teaspoon sugar
1/3 cup lower-sodium chicken broth
¼ cup plum preserves, strained
½ teaspoon salt, divided
¼ teaspoon pepper, divided
½ teaspoon ground coriander
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
4 bone-in, center-cut pork chops, about 1¾ pounds
1 tablespoon olive oil
1. Bring shallots, Port and sugar to boil in a medium saucepan; boil until mixture is reduced to a scant ¼ cup. Add broth, return to a boil and reduce to ¼ cup. Reduce heat to medium, stir in the preserves, ¼ teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper and cook 2 minutes. Cover and keep warm.
2. Combine coriander, garlic powder, remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper and sprinkle over the pork.
3. Heat the oil over medium high; add the chops in a single layer and cook 5 to 6 minutes on each side. Makes 4 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 357 calories, 33 g protein, 21 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 12 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 429 mg sodium
------
PORK CHOPS WITH SAGE AND APPLES
1 teaspoon dried crumbled sage
¾ teaspoon salt, divided
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
4 (5-ounce) boneless, center-cut pork chops
1 tablespoon butter
3 medium apples, peeled and thinly sliced
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon brown sugar
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
1. Combine the sage, ½ teaspoon of salt and the pepper; sprinkle over the pork chops.
2. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high; add pork and cook 3 minutes on each side, or until nearly cooked through. Remove from pan and drape loosely to keep warm.
3. Melt the butter in the skillet; add the apples, lemon juice, sugar, cinnamon and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring often, until the apples are tender and lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Serve over the pork chops. Makes 4 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 334 calories, 27 g protein, 23 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 15 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 497 mg sodium
------
HONEY-MUSTARD PORK CHOPS
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
¼ teaspoon dried thyme
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon canola oil
4 bone-in, center-cut pork chops (about 1¾ pounds)
½ cup lower-sodium chicken broth
1. Whisk the honey, vinegar and Dijon together and set aside.
2. Sprinkle the thyme, salt and pepper on the pork chops. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high; add the pork and cook 4 to 5 minutes on each side; remove from pan and drape loosely to keep warm.
3. Add the broth to the skillet and cook until reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Stir in the honey mixture; reduce heat to medium and cook 1 minute. Remove from the heat. Add the chops to the pan and turn once to coat in the sauce. Makes 4 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 283 calories, 33 g protein, 9 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 12 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 397 mg sodium
TIP: To cook pork to the right degree of doneness, use an instant-read meat thermometer. At 145 to 150 degrees it will be lightly pink in the center, moist and tender.