Spring chicken recipe with asparagus

This simple one-pan dinner epitomizes spring flavors — and mindset. It is light and easy and full of fresh flavor — and requires very little time to prepare.

If you’ve never had roasted radishes, you are in for a treat: when cooked, they lose most, but not quite all of their heat, but retain a touch of sweetness and their depth of flavor. (They are wonderful tossed in a salad, by the way).

This meal is dairy- and gluten free. The brightly flavored, creamy sauce is made with almond butter and lemon juice, although tahini could easily replace the almond butter. It takes just one sheet pan to cook the entire meal, which makes me love this dish even more after dinner.

Spring Chicken with Asparagus and Roasted Radishes

2 tablespoons lemon juice, divided

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 tablespoon mint, coarsely chopped

1 ½ pound boneless chicken breasts, cut in 4 pieces

1 bunch (about 6 ounces) radishes, quartered lengthwise (about 1 cup)

2 tablespoons almond butter

½ + ¼ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 bunch asparagus (about 1 pound), cut in 2-inch lengths

Additional mint and lemon zest for garnish (optional)

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice, 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and the chopped mint in a bowl. Add the chicken breasts and radishes and toss to coat. Allow it to sit at room temperature 10 to 15 minutes.

3. Make the dressing: whisk the almond butter, remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 4 teaspoons water until smooth. Set aside.

4. Toss the asparagus with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and ¼ teaspoon of salt.

5. Transfer the chicken and radishes to the prepared pan and season with ½ teaspoon of the salt and the pepper. Bake in the center of the oven 7 minutes. Add the asparagus to the pan and roast another 4 minutes, until the asparagus is bright green and crisp-tender. Insert an instant read meat thermometer horizontally into the thickest piece: the chicken is cooked when it registers 160 degrees.

6. Allow the chicken to cool 5 minutes before cutting across into thin slices. To serve, drizzle the sauce over the chicken, and garnish with additional mint leaves and lemon zest if desired.

MAKES 4 SERVINGS