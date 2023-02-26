Chicken with blackberry-hoisin sauce recipe

It is amazing that four ingredients (and very little effort) can yield such a tasty dish. You mix a couple of ingredients in a bowl for the glaze, sear the chicken to crisp the skin, throw it in the oven, and two minutes before it comes out, you spoon the glaze over the chicken. The result is a lively balance of sweet and earthy-salty flavors which is a true crowd-pleaser.

Oh, and it gets better. Say you don’t love blackberries, or you want to take it up a notch — there are simple swap-outs and additions that tailor the flavor profile to your preferences.

When my kids were little, I made this with orange marmalade or apricot jelly instead of blackberry jam. Now, I sometimes to add either a touch of cayenne or sriracha, or a little Dijon mustard. Here, I have garnished the plate with fresh blackberries and basil, which dresses it up and makes this well-suited for (super easy) entertaining. Let this basic recipe be a springboard for your favorite flavors.

BLACKBERRY-HOISIN CHICKEN

¼ cup hoisin

½ cup blackberry preserves

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

8 chicken thighs (about 2 to 2 ½ pounds)

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

2. Combine the hoisin and preserves in a small bowl.

3. Season the chicken with the salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large ovenproof skillet set over medium high. Add the chicken skin side down, and cook (without moving) until the skin is crisp and golden-brown, about 10 minutes. Turn the chicken over and transfer to the oven. Roast 20 minutes, until an instant read meat thermometer inserted in the center of the thickest piece (not touching the bone) registers 175 degrees. Remove from the oven and pour the blackberry-hoisin mixture over the chicken, spreading it to cover the surface of each piece. Return to the oven for 2 minutes to set the glaze.