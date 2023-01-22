How to make steak fajitas

While this recipe seemingly has a lot of moving parts, the result is a complete, wholesome meal with protein, vegetables and grain all in one. It does not actually require a lot of work or time, although it does have many elements. The variety of textures and flavors makes it both fun to eat and especially satisfying. The meal also encourages a healthy change of focus from the meat to the variety of vegetables.

You can serve it a number of ways. You can place the individual elements on a bed of greens (as in the photo), or make a bed of the rice and place the elements on the rice. You can also divide each of the elements in four and make individual plates or bowls of the dinner.

Fajita Platter

1 cup dry rice, cooked according to package directions

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon brown sugar, divided

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 ¼ teaspoons salt, divided

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 pound London broil (top round), or flank steak

3 tablespoons lime juice, divided

¼ cup + 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

1 cup cilantro, chopped

2 red bell peppers, cut in strips

1 red onion, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)

1 cup thawed frozen corn

1 15.5-ounce can low sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 avocado, peel and pit removed

1. Preheat the oven to 425 and coat a sheet pan with cooking spray. Make the rice.

2. Combine 1 tablespoon of the sugar, garlic powder, cumin, smoked paprika, ½ teaspoon of the salt and the pepper; rub over the surface of the meat. Place it on the pan and cook in the oven 18-20 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 130 degrees for medium-rare. Allow it to rest 5 minutes before thinly slicing across the grain.

3. While the steak cooks, combine the remaining 1 teaspoon sugar, ¼ teaspoon of the salt, and 2 tablespoons of the lime juice; whisk in ¼ cup of the olive oil. Stir in the cilantro.

4. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the peppers, onion and ¼ teaspoon of the salt and cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are soft and the onion is translucent, about 6-7 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Add the corn to the skillet; cook, stirring now and then, until the corn is lightly browned, 2-3 minutes. Toss with the black beans and stir in 2 tablespoons of the dressing.

5. Combine the avocado, remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice, remaining ¼ teaspoon salt in a bowl; mash with a fork.

6. Place all the elements in separate piles on the platter. Drizzle the remaining dressing over the meat and rice.

MAKES 4 SERVINGS