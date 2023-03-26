Flourless chocolate tart recipe

This is an intensely chocolate — and delicious — chocolate tart made entirely without flour. It is also quite easy to make, and that combination means it is perfectly suited to any night of Passover. Serve it topped with berries, raspberry puree, whipped cream or caramel sauce.

Make it with almond flour, or grind slivered almonds in a food processor yourself: both work equally well. I like to use top-quality semisweet chocolate, but in a pinch you can use semisweet morsels for an admirable stand-in.

The cake is moist and dense, so you will likely serve smaller wedges than you would with a lighter cake.

Flourless Chocolate Tart

4 eggs, separated

10 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 ½ cups sugar

8 ounces semisweet chocolate, melted and slightly cooled

1 cup almond flour

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat the inside of a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray.

2. Beat the whites with an electric mixer until they form stiff peaks. (When the whisk is pulled up from the whites, they hold their shape and do not flop over). Transfer to a clean bowl and set aside.

3. Clean the whisk attachment and bowl. Beat the butter until it is light and fluffy; add the sugar and beat again. Add the 4 egg yolks, melted chocolate, and almond flour and beat until well combined. The mixture will be quite thick.

4. Add about one-third of the egg whites to the chocolate mixture and stir until the egg is just incorporated and the mixture is lightened. Gently fold in the remaining egg whites until they are just incorporated. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and bake in the center of the oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a hint of batter and crumbs, about 45 minutes. You want the cake to still be slightly moist.

5. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the pan 30 minutes. Run a knife along the outer edge and remove the sides, and when the cake is completely cool, use a spatula to remove it from the bottom pan. Top with berries or whipped cream if desired.

Makes 10 — 12 servings