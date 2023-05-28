How to cook perfect (not dry) chicken breasts

Consider this a public service announcement. Chicken breasts do not have to be dry, rubbery vessels for whatever flavoring you pair with them. Yet to ensure they’re safe to eat, many people (and restaurants) cook the things to smithereens. Overcooked chicken breasts are dry and unpleasant. Perfectly cooked breasts, on the other hand, are tender and juicy, with subtle, pleasant flavor.

The key to is cook chicken to a safe internal temperature — and no more. Doing so requires an instant-read meat thermometer: you can’t judge doneness by color or any other visual cue.

You can get an instant-read thermometer for around $15 at any housewares store or even at some grocery stores. To take the temperature, insert the thermometer horizontally into the chicken (parallel to your counter) until the tip is at the center of the thickest part. (The wand should be inserted at least one inch in). Remove the chicken from the heat at 160 degrees, and by the time you sit down to eat it, it will be at 165 degrees.

This recipe is simple — and quite tasty. Be sure to press or pound the chicken breasts to an even thickness to ensure fast, even cooking. You can do that with a meat pounder or a can. Place the chicken breast with the smooth side facing up and drape it with plastic wrap before pounding. (That helps ensure the raw chicken juices don’t fly around your kitchen). Simply press or roll a can over the thickest part until the breast is fairly even. The resulting moist, tender chicken makes it well worth taking the 1 to 2 minutes to do.

Easy Chicken Breasts

2 (6 to 7-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved lengthwise

½ cup very thinly sliced red onion

¼ cup basil, thinly sliced

¼ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1. Press or pound the chicken breasts to an even ½ inch thickness. (They may look very thin to you, but as they cook, the diameter shrinks up and they get a little thicker.)

2. Combine the lemon juice and Dijon in a bowl; add the chicken and toss to coat.

3. Combine the cherry tomatoes, onion, all but a teaspoon or so of the basil (which is reserved for garnish), the salt and pepper in a small bowl.

4. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. When the oil shimmers (but isn’t smoking), place the chicken smooth side facing down in the pan. Cook, without moving it, until the underside is lightly browned, about 6 minutes. Turn the chicken over and add the tomato mixture to the pan. Cook, occasionally stirring the tomatoes around the chicken, for about 5 minutes. Check the temperature: if the chicken is not at 160 degrees, cover the pan and cook another 2 minutes or so, until it is at temperature. Serve with the tomato mixture spooned over the breasts and sprinkle with the reserved basil.

MAKES 2-3 SERVINGS