Easy lentil soup recipe

Simple, robustly flavorful lentil soup makes an easy and healthful meal. Credit: Photo by Marge Perry

Sometimes all it takes is the right combination of dried spices to turn an ordinary dish into an extraordinary meal. This lentil soup is a perfect example. There’s not much to it, on the surface. Dried lentils, a little canned diced tomato, chopped onion, garlic, and celery — and the dried spices that turn this simple pot of lentils into an aromatic, satisfying (and healthful!) meal.

You can serve the soup as is, or topped with a dollop of yogurt and/or chopped parsley.

Lentil Soup

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large onion, chopped (about 1 ½ cups)

3 celery stalks, chopped

3 medium carrots, chopped in ¼-inch pieces (about 1 cup)

4 garlic cloves, minced

12 ounces dried lentils, rinsed

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

6 cups low sodium vegetable or chicken broth

1 teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon dried oregano

1. Heat the oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Add the onion, celery, carrots, and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 8-10 minutes. Stir in the lentils, tomatoes, broth, salt, coriander, cumin and oregano.

2. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer until the lentils are tender, about 30-35 minutes.

MAKES 6 SERVINGS

By Marge Perry

Newsday's food columnist Marge Perry writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition for numerous outlets. She has authored and contributed to more than 70 cookbooks, including her most recent, "Hero Dinners: Complete One-Pan Meals That Save the Day."

