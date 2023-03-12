Easy lentil soup recipe

Sometimes all it takes is the right combination of dried spices to turn an ordinary dish into an extraordinary meal. This lentil soup is a perfect example. There’s not much to it, on the surface. Dried lentils, a little canned diced tomato, chopped onion, garlic, and celery — and the dried spices that turn this simple pot of lentils into an aromatic, satisfying (and healthful!) meal.

You can serve the soup as is, or topped with a dollop of yogurt and/or chopped parsley.

Lentil Soup

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large onion, chopped (about 1 ½ cups)

3 celery stalks, chopped

3 medium carrots, chopped in ¼-inch pieces (about 1 cup)

4 garlic cloves, minced

12 ounces dried lentils, rinsed

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

6 cups low sodium vegetable or chicken broth

1 teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon dried oregano

1. Heat the oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Add the onion, celery, carrots, and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 8-10 minutes. Stir in the lentils, tomatoes, broth, salt, coriander, cumin and oregano.

2. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer until the lentils are tender, about 30-35 minutes.

MAKES 6 SERVINGS