Easy lentil soup recipe
Sometimes all it takes is the right combination of dried spices to turn an ordinary dish into an extraordinary meal. This lentil soup is a perfect example. There’s not much to it, on the surface. Dried lentils, a little canned diced tomato, chopped onion, garlic, and celery — and the dried spices that turn this simple pot of lentils into an aromatic, satisfying (and healthful!) meal.
You can serve the soup as is, or topped with a dollop of yogurt and/or chopped parsley.
Lentil Soup
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 large onion, chopped (about 1 ½ cups)
3 celery stalks, chopped
3 medium carrots, chopped in ¼-inch pieces (about 1 cup)
4 garlic cloves, minced
12 ounces dried lentils, rinsed
1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes
6 cups low sodium vegetable or chicken broth
1 teaspoon salt
¾ teaspoon ground coriander
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon dried oregano
1. Heat the oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Add the onion, celery, carrots, and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 8-10 minutes. Stir in the lentils, tomatoes, broth, salt, coriander, cumin and oregano.
2. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer until the lentils are tender, about 30-35 minutes.
MAKES 6 SERVINGS