3 Simple mac-and-cheese recipes

MAC-AND-CHEESE WITH CHICKPEAS AND SUN-DRIED TOMATOES

16 ounces ziti

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 1/4 cups nonfat milk, divided

12 ounces shredded low-fat Cheddar or Dubliner

1/2 cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, drained and cut in thin strips

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 1/4 cups panko bread crumbs

2/3 cup grated Romano cheese

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat an 8-cup (or 11-by-7-inch) baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Cook the pasta according to package directions in plenty of lightly salted boiling water; drain.

3. Meanwhile, combine the flour with 1/2 cup of the milk in a saucepan (off the heat) and whisk until the mixture is smooth. Whisk in the remaining milk until smooth and place over medium high. Cook, whisking occasionally for the first 4 minutes, and frequently after that until the mixture begins to thicken. Once it is the thickness of whole milk and leaves a thin coating on a spoon, whisk constantly until it is like heavy cream. (The entire process will take 8 to 12 minutes). Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the shredded cheese. When the sauce is smooth stir in the sun-dried tomatoes and chickpeas. Toss with the pasta and transfer to the prepared baking dish.

4. Combine the panko with the Romano in a bowl; add the melted butter and toss until the crumbs are evenly coated. Sprinkle over the top of the pasta and bake until the top is golden, about 7 to 9 minutes. Makes 8 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 525 calories, 28 g protein, 65 g carbohydrates, 6 g fiber, 19 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 675 mg sodium

------

MAC-AND-CHEESE BITES

8 ounces elbow pasta

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 1/4 cups nonfat milk, divided

8 ounces shredded reduced-fat Cheddar cheese

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat the inside of 36 mini-muffin cups with cooking spray.

2. Cook the pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water until it is just cooked through, about 6 minutes. Drain.

3. Combine the flour and 1/4 cup of the milk in a medium saucepan (off the heat) and whisk until the mixture is smooth. Whisk in the remaining milk until smooth and place over medium high. Cook, whisking occasionally for the first 4 minutes, and frequently after that until the mixture begins to thicken. Once it is the thickness of whole milk and leaves a thin coating on a spoon, whisk constantly until it is like heavy cream. (The entire process will take 8 to 12 minutes). Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the shredded cheese until smooth.

4. Combine the pasta with the egg, stirring to be sure the egg is evenly distributed. Add the cheese sauce and stir. Place a heaping tablespoon of the pasta in each muffin cup, pressing the top lightly with a fork to flatten. (It should barely reach the top of the muffin cup.) Bake until the edges are lightly browned, about 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from the oven.

5. Combine the panko and Parmesan in a small bowl. Sprinkle lightly over each baked mac-and-cheese bite, and return to the oven for 2 minutes, until the topping is lightly set. Remove from the oven, allow to cool 5 minutes and serve. Makes 12 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 158 calories, 10 g protein, 19 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 5 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 192 mg sodium

------

PIMIENTO MAC-AND-CHEESE

8 ounces elbow pasta

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 1/4 cups nonfat milk, divided

1 1/2 cups shredded reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese (6 ounces)

4 ounces Neufchâtel, softened

1/4 cup light shredded mozzarella

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 (4-ounce) jar sliced pimientos, drained and chopped

3 tablespoons canola mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper (or to taste)

1. Cook the pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water until it is just cooked through, about 6 minutes; drain.

2. Combine the flour with 1/4 cup of the milk in a medium saucepan (off the heat) and whisk until the mixture is smooth. Whisk in the remaining milk until smooth and place the pan over medium high. Cook, whisking occasionally for the first 4 minutes, and frequently after that until the mixture begins to thicken. Once it is the thickness of whole milk and leaves a thin coating on a spoon, whisk constantly until it is like heavy cream. (The entire process will take 8 to 12 minutes). Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the 4 cheeses, pimientos, mayonnaise, onion powder, smoked paprika and crushed red pepper; stir until smooth. Makes 4 main- or 8 side-dish servings.

Nutritional analysis for each main dish serving: 402 calories, 17 g protein, 54 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 13 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 367 mg sodium