Easy meatless chili recipe has a secret ingredient

This incredibly easy — and outrageously flavorful — chili makes a hearty and satisfying meatless meal. Part of its success is due to the not-so-secret ingredient of chocolate, which adds depth of flavor and “umami” savory-ness.

If you prefer, you can add sauteed ground beef or turkey, but it is well-worth trying it without. The chili is a nutritious meal that may be made in advance, and is good in the refrigerator for at least three days. It freezes well: try freezing it in individual meal portions for an easy lunch or dinner.

Serve the chili as is or topped with any or all of the following: sour cream, shredded cheese, diced avocado, sliced scallions, and jalapeño slices. Serve it over rice if you like, or even stir rice in. (I like to stir in a cup of quick-cooking brown rice, but any kind will do.) Or, it can also be served with a loaf of crusty bread.

Meatless Chili

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 large onion, chopped (about 1 ½ cups)

2 red bell peppers, diced

1 jalapeño, minced

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 (15.5-ounce) cans low sodium red beans, drained and rinsed

2 (15.5-ounce cans low sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 cup frozen corn

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 ounce semisweet chocolate

1. Heat the oil in a large pot over medium high. Add the garlic, onion, red peppers and jalapeño and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are somewhat softened, about 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the chili powder, cumin and oregano and cook 30 seconds.

2. Add the red and black beans, tomatoes, corn, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Immediately reduce the heat and simmer 30 minutes. Remove from the heat, stir in the chocolate until melted and well-distributed, and serve.

MAKES 6 to 8 SERVINGS