Easy meatless chili recipe has a secret ingredient
This incredibly easy — and outrageously flavorful — chili makes a hearty and satisfying meatless meal. Part of its success is due to the not-so-secret ingredient of chocolate, which adds depth of flavor and “umami” savory-ness.
If you prefer, you can add sauteed ground beef or turkey, but it is well-worth trying it without. The chili is a nutritious meal that may be made in advance, and is good in the refrigerator for at least three days. It freezes well: try freezing it in individual meal portions for an easy lunch or dinner.
Serve the chili as is or topped with any or all of the following: sour cream, shredded cheese, diced avocado, sliced scallions, and jalapeño slices. Serve it over rice if you like, or even stir rice in. (I like to stir in a cup of quick-cooking brown rice, but any kind will do.) Or, it can also be served with a loaf of crusty bread.
Meatless Chili
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 large onion, chopped (about 1 ½ cups)
2 red bell peppers, diced
1 jalapeño, minced
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon ground cumin
2 teaspoons dried oregano
2 (15.5-ounce) cans low sodium red beans, drained and rinsed
2 (15.5-ounce cans low sodium black beans, drained and rinsed
1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 cup frozen corn
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 ounce semisweet chocolate
1. Heat the oil in a large pot over medium high. Add the garlic, onion, red peppers and jalapeño and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are somewhat softened, about 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the chili powder, cumin and oregano and cook 30 seconds.
2. Add the red and black beans, tomatoes, corn, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Immediately reduce the heat and simmer 30 minutes. Remove from the heat, stir in the chocolate until melted and well-distributed, and serve.
MAKES 6 to 8 SERVINGS