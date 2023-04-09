Salmon with quinoa and orange teriyaki recipe

An incredibly delicious dinner has no right to be this healthy — but it is. Quinoa not only adds a nutty flavor and crunch, it contributes high fiber, gluten free protein. Quinoa, contrary to popular belief, is not a grain, it is a seed. It is also considered an anti-inflammatory food, as is salmon. While I have drizzled a simple orange teriyaki sauce on this dish, if you are in a hurry, you could certainly serve it without.

After you crust the top of the salmon with the quinoa, turn it over to sear the quinoa in a skillet, then finish it in the oven. At first, it will seem as if all the quinoa just falls off it no the pan--gently press the fish down and as the quinoa cooks, it forms a crust. Inevitably, some of it will fall off, though. Before you put it in the oven, flip the fish over, quinoa side facing up: any quinoa that has fallen off can simply be placed back on the fish.

The teriyaki sauce may be made ahead and kept refrigerated for a week. It is also great of chicken, tofu and other hearty fish.

Quinoa-Crusted Salmon with Orange Teriyaki Sauce

¼ cup quinoa

1 tablespoon cornstarch

½ cup low sodium soy sauce

¼ cup orange juice

¼ cup honey

2 tablespoons mirin

4 6-ounce pieces salmon filet

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon canola or olive oil

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

2. Cook the quinoa according to package directions. Let cool while you proceed with the recipe.

3. Combine the cornstarch with 1 tablespoon water in a very small bowl; stir until dissolved.

4. Combine the soy sauce, orange juice, honey and mirin in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Stir in the cornstarch slurry and return to a boil for 1 full minute. Remove from the heat.

5. Season the fish with the salt. Pat a crust of the quinoa on the top side of the filet.

6. Heat the oil over medium high in an ovenproof skillet large enough to hold the fish. Carefully place the fish, quinoa side facing down, in the skillet. Press the salmon lightly with a spatula to help the quinoa adhere. Cook 3 to 4 minutes, until the quinoa is golden-brown and somewhat hardened. Carefully lift the salmon out of the pan and turn it over so the quinoa faces up. Pat any quinoa that has fallen off the fish back on the surface.

7. Bake in the center of the oven 5 minutes, or until cooked through to the desired degree of doneness. Serve drizzled with the teriyaki sauce.

MAKES 4 SERVINGS