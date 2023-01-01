Easy skillet recipe for Asian shrimp and vegetables

I’m just going to go ahead and declare 2023 The Year of the Vegetable. No one gave me the power to make such a declaration, but all the evidence points to the benefits — to both our bodies and the environment — of eating more vegetables. So let’s do just it.

Fear not: I am not suggesting giving up on meat, poultry or fish. It’s more about changing the balance of plants and animal proteins on our plates.

A simple way to work more vegetables into your life is with an easy skillet supper like this one. It is wildly flavorful and chock-full of vegetables. You don't need to use the exact vegetables outlined in the recipe: cauliflower might stand in for the broccoli; sugar snaps or snow peas for the green beans. Keep the overall amount of vegetables the same, though. The shrimp can be replaced with cubed chicken, pork, or tofu.

This is a very simply dinner to make: get all the vegetables cut up and ready before you start cooking, and dinner will be on the table quickly and easily.

Skillet Shrimp and Vegetables

1 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce

2 teaspoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon hoisin

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon honey

2 teaspoons seasoned rice vinegar

1 teaspoon cornstarch dissolved in 1 teaspoon water

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

½ large red onion, cut in thin wedges (bottom core left intact)

1 red bell pepper, cut in 3/4 -inch dice

4 cups broccoli florets

8 ounces green beans, cut across in half (2 cups)

2 plum tomatoes, diced

4 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1 1/4 pounds (16-20) peeled shrimp

1. Combine the soy sauce, fish sauce, hoisin, honey, rice vinegar and dissolved cornstarch in a small bowl.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, turning once, until it is no longer opaque, about 5 minutes. Add the red pepper, broccoli, green beans and tomato. (The skillet will initially be quite full, but the vegetables will cook down). Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are brightly colored, but still somewhat crisp, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

3. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the pan; add the garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Add the shrimp in a single layer and cook 2 minutes per side. Add the vegetables and reserved sauce to the skillet and cook one minute until the sauce is slightly thickened and the vegetables and shrimp are well-coated.

MAKES 4 SERVINGS