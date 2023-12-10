How to make spiced nuts

Every year around this time, we make a big batch of spiced pecans. Some go in bags or jars and become holiday gifts; others get sprinkled into salads, tossed on ice cream or crumbled over roasted fruit. When the holidays roll around, friends and family start asking if we’ll be making our nuts this year—so we are fairly certain these are an ongoing hit.

The nuts freeze well, so they can be made in advance and kept on hand regardless of how you may end up using them. (It takes just a few minutes to thaw them from the freezer.) To make a sweet and spicy version, add 1 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper with the other spices.

Cheers to starting a holiday gift tradition of your own.

Sweet Spiced Nuts

1 large egg white

1 tablespoon water

1 pound raw pecans

2/3 cup sugar

1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin

1 ½ teaspoons salt

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground allspice

1. Preheat the oven to 275 degrees.

2. Combine the egg white and water in a large bowl and whisk until frothy. Toss in the pecans until they are evenly coated. Transfer to a colander to drain 10 minutes.

3. Combine the sugar, chipotle pepper (if using), cumin, salt, cinnamon and allspice in a large plastic zip-top bag. Add the pecans and shake until the nuts are well-coated with the seasoning mixture.

4. Spread the pecans in a single layer on a sheet pan and bake 15 minutes; remove from the oven and stir. Reduce the oven temperature to 250 degrees and bake 45-55 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes until the coating looks and feels dry. Remove from the oven, stir and cool completely, about 25 minutes. The nuts crisp as they cool.

MAKES APPROXIMATELY 2 ½ CUPS