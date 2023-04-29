Things to DoColumnistsMarge Perry

Sweet potato nacho recipe

Nachos made with sweet potato “fries."

Nachos made with sweet potato “fries." Credit: Marge Perry

By Marge PerryMargeperry1@gmail.com

Take your nacho game to the next level with these outrageously delicious sweet potato “fries” as the base. The sweet roasted fries are a perfect counterpoint to the spiciness of the salsa and jalapeños. Of course, you can choose just how spicy — or not — you want these to be by the salsa you use. (I am a “medium” person, but my husband likes food fiery, so we use medium salsa on one half and hot salsa on the other.)

These are great to make for a crowd: roast the sweet potatoes in advance and simply assemble and bake right before serving. The recipe is easily doubled (you’ll need two sheet pans to avoid crowding — and thereby steaming- the potatoes), and great to serve for Cinco de Mayo.

Sweet Potato Nachos

1 1/4 pounds sweet potato, peeled

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup drained and rinsed canned low sodium black beans

3 tablespoons bottled medium hot salsa

2 tablespoons drained pickled jalapeño pepper slices

2 ounces (1/2 cup) shredded Cheddar or Jack cheese

1. Preheat the oven to 450°F. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Cut the sweet potato into 1/2-inch thick slices. Stack the slices and cut in ½-inch wide sticks; transfer to a bowl and toss with the oil and salt. Arrange the potatoes in a single layer on the prepared pan.

3. Roast the potatoes 12 minutes, turn them over, and roast until browned and tender, about another 12 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and gently push the sweet potato fries to the center of the baking sheet. Top with the beans, salsa, jalapeño slices and cheese. Return to the oven and bake until the cheese melts, about 3-4 minutes. Remove from the oven, slide on to a plate and serve immediately.

By Marge Perry

Newsday's food columnist Marge Perry writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition for numerous outlets. She has authored and contributed to more than 70 cookbooks, including her most recent, "Hero Dinners: Complete One-Pan Meals That Save the Day."

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME