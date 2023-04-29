Sweet potato nacho recipe

Take your nacho game to the next level with these outrageously delicious sweet potato “fries” as the base. The sweet roasted fries are a perfect counterpoint to the spiciness of the salsa and jalapeños. Of course, you can choose just how spicy — or not — you want these to be by the salsa you use. (I am a “medium” person, but my husband likes food fiery, so we use medium salsa on one half and hot salsa on the other.)

These are great to make for a crowd: roast the sweet potatoes in advance and simply assemble and bake right before serving. The recipe is easily doubled (you’ll need two sheet pans to avoid crowding — and thereby steaming- the potatoes), and great to serve for Cinco de Mayo.

Sweet Potato Nachos

1 1/4 pounds sweet potato, peeled

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup drained and rinsed canned low sodium black beans

3 tablespoons bottled medium hot salsa

2 tablespoons drained pickled jalapeño pepper slices

2 ounces (1/2 cup) shredded Cheddar or Jack cheese

1. Preheat the oven to 450°F. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Cut the sweet potato into 1/2-inch thick slices. Stack the slices and cut in ½-inch wide sticks; transfer to a bowl and toss with the oil and salt. Arrange the potatoes in a single layer on the prepared pan.

3. Roast the potatoes 12 minutes, turn them over, and roast until browned and tender, about another 12 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and gently push the sweet potato fries to the center of the baking sheet. Top with the beans, salsa, jalapeño slices and cheese. Return to the oven and bake until the cheese melts, about 3-4 minutes. Remove from the oven, slide on to a plate and serve immediately.