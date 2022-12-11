Winter pasta with vegetables for meatless meal

It is time to eat your vegetables. With all the cookies, cake, and hunks-o-meat floating around at this time of year, it is easy to forget how wonderful vegetables can be — or how incredibly important they are to our health and well-being!

Here’s a pasta dish that can hold its own against all those temptations. The eggplant and fresh mozzarella give it savory swagger (hello, umami!), and the pasta and other vegetables contribute variety of texture and flavors. Combined, this is a surprisingly hearty and satisfying dish. And, yes, it is just what you need right now.

Winter Ratatouille Pasta

12 ounces penne pasta

1 1-pound unpeeled eggplant, cut into ½-inch cubes

1 large zucchini, about 1 ¼, pounds, cut into ½-inch cubes

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 large red bell pepper, cut into ½-inch pieces

5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 medium red onion, chopped

5 garlic cloves, minced

4 plum tomatoes, about 1 ¼ pounds, chopped

8 ounces fresh mozzarella, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup thinly sliced fresh basil

1. Preheat the oven to 425F. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Bring a pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to package directions; drain.

3. Meanwhile, combine the eggplant, zucchini and bell pepper in a large bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of the oil, ¼ teaspoon of the salt and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper; toss well. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and roast until lightly browned in spots and tender, tossing once or twice, 20 minutes.

4. Heat the remaining 3 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, 2-3 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 3-4 minutes. Add the pasta to the skillet along with the remaining ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Cook, tossing, 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in the mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, and basil; toss well.