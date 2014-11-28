Woman struggles on fixed income

DEAR AMY: I'm 63 and just barely survive on Social Security. I often run dry days before my benefit check arrives, which means no food for me. I have a couple of old friends who send me "care packages" at Christmas, which contain things I just don't eat, like candy, odd cookies, or even canned meat products. I honestly wish they'd just send cash so I can pay overdue bills or buy medications. How can I communicate this to them? Or am I just being ungrateful?

-- Overly-Gifted in the Catskills

DEAR OVERLY-GIFTED: Your situation highlights the ongoing problem of hunger in this country. According to the anti-poverty group Feeding America, in 2011, 4.8 million seniors (older than 60) were food insecure. The organization reports that in your home state of New York, 1 in 7 people don't have enough to eat.

I hope you are doing everything possible to find sources of healthy food in your community. The Feeding America website (feedingamerica.org) has a pull-down menu listing state-by-state food resources. Many local churches host weekly food giveaways where you can pick up staples. A social worker can work with you to qualify for other benefits, including heating assistance, or help with your medications.

In terms of your generous friends, I think you should express your gratitude, and also do what you can to direct their giving in ways that will be more useful to you.

You can express to them, "Every year you are generous and send me a 'care package' at Christmastime. I appreciate it so much. This year, I'm hoping to receive gifts that will help tide me over during the very lean times. I'd really appreciate a grocery gift card or help with my utility bill during these cold months. Regardless of what you choose to do, I know the winter will be less cold, due to your kindness."