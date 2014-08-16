Daylily sale next week at Farmingdale State College

Who doesn't like daylilies? And, more important, who doesn't like cheap daylilies? They're tough as nails, tolerate full sun to light shade and come in all sorts of colors and sizes. And you can get your hands on some Saturday, Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (arrive early, as plants sell out) at the Long Island Daylily Society's annual sale and seminar at Farmingdale State College (2350 Broadhollow Road at Roosevelt Hall and on the Great Lawn).

What's more, society members and local hybridizers will be on hand to answer questions and help guide your selections. A seminar at 1 p.m. will offer more information about growing these happy flowers.

Admission is free, and double fans start at $5. For more information, visit lidaylily.org or call 631-744-8354.