Design: Creating a welcoming guest room

Simple elegance and thoughtful touches are the key to a charming guest room. With a bit of extra effort, you can make your visitors feel as relaxed and pampered as they would in any boutique hotel.

THINK RELAXATION

Your design should focus on comfort and relaxation. Creating a guest room that feels like a luxurious retreat is the goal. For a soothing look, consider a soft, monochromatic color palette, such as ivory, beige or powdery blue, for walls, curtains and linens.

When a single color dominates, it creates a visually calming vibe. Add interest with texture in cozy throws and throw pillows.

ARRANGEMENT

Whether you opt for twin beds or a single bed, consider other pieces of furniture and accessories that will make your guest room comfortable and accommodating. A night table and lamp on both sides of a single bed work well, while for twin beds a single table between the beds and a shared lamp will do double duty.

Because guest rooms are often the repository for our old mattresses, make sure yours are up to snuff. Add a memory foam mattress topper for extra comfort. Top it with a quality mattress pad cover or feather bed for cold nights.

FURNISHINGS

Thoughtful choices in the guest room also include furniture that fills your guests' needs. If possible, add a vanity with stool for applying makeup. Your female guests will appreciate this option. An ottoman or bench at the foot of the bed provides a convenient place for guests to place their luggage.

If you don't have space for a bench, provide a folding luggage rack so guests don't have to put their suitcases on the floor. A small side chair gives guests a place to put on their shoes.

LINENS

To keep your guest room a "special" place, buy a quality set of sheets to be used only for that room. Ditto for the towels. Layer the bed with sheets, a cotton blanket and a duvet or comforter. Add a blanket or down comforter at the foot of the bed in case a visitor is still chilly.

A quilt rack can be added for extra blankets. Also, stock a few extra bed pillows in the closet. Be sure to put a hook on the back of the bathroom door with a soft terry robe for guests.

THOUGHTFUL TOUCHES

Small touches can make a big difference to guests and help them feel welcome rather than an imposition. Like hotels do, consider adding a basket of small toiletries and a blow dryer in case guests forget to bring their own.

Leave a book or two or some magazines on a dresser or a nightstand, and include a notepad and pen. A small bottle of hand lotion and a box of tissues help round out the basic necessities.