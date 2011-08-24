Design: New products for the home

The New York International Gift Fair wrapped up last week at the Javits Center in Manhattan. Some 2,800 companies showed off 100,000 product lines at the show, a twice-a-year event connecting buyers and sellers. Here is a just smattering of some of the new home products launched at the bullish event.

1. A Wicked Candle is not actually a drip candle, it just looks like one. It is handcrafted to burn down the center. The newest colors -- Jack O'Lantern, White Manor, Black Vault and Purple Heart -- join Bare and Pink Armor. Sizes are small (3 by 4 inches, $22), medium (3 by 6 inches, $32), large (3 by 8 inches, $42) and grandfather (4 by 10 inches, $90). Call 818-613-8089 or email info@thewickedcandles.com.

2. Malpaca pillows are pillows with alpaca fill that the makers say is resistant to fire and mildew and is hypoallergenic and biodegradable. To live up to the "100 percent natural" label, they are covered with viscose from organic bamboo fabric. Suggested retail prices for the pillow -- in light, medium or firm fill -- are $179 for standard, $189 for queen and $199 for king. From malpaca.com.

3. This papier-mâché bullhead is made of used cement bags and discarded book pages in Haiti, one place where nonprofit Aid to Artisans helps communities build businesses around handmade crafts. $240 at atawebstore.org.

4. It takes four months to create this Queen-size duvet from Debage -- it is made of individual organza petals. Each duvet is custom made, so it can come in any color. The suggested retail price is $4,000 from de bage.com.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

5. The egg whites and chamomile extract in the all-new Eggwhite Soap is supposed to leave skin plump and extra clean. The suggested retail price for a gift box, which comes with six soaps, is $20; for an individual bar, $5. Available at kalastyle.com.

6. Pairfum's Teak Driftwood Diffuser uses a honeycomb to infuse a room with fragrance for up to four weeks. The wood is said to come from the floor of rain forests, and the company gives some profits to purchase beehives for families in developing countries. Available Nov. 1 for a suggested retail price of $60 at Barney's in Manhattan and elsewhere.

7. The new Antique Lace Designer Dish Gloves features real cotton antique lace as trim. Available in pink or yellow gloves for $36 by calling 214-526-3128.