50 things you didn't know about Monopoly

This year marks the 80th anniversary of Monopoly.

More than 1 billion players have enjoyed Monopoly around the world, and the classic characters, iconic tokens and chance to own it all continue to resonate with generations of fans who can now experience the game on social and mobile platforms.

To celebrate Monopoly's 80th anniversary, Hasbro launched the 80th Anniversary Edition game, featuring a vintage-style board, cards and houses. We pulled together 50 facts you may not know about Monopoly.

