‘A New York Year’ kids book details things to do in state

“A New York Year: Twelve Months in the Life of New York’s Kids” (EK Books, $17.99) is a children’s picture book for the new year. Its pages focus on fun things to do in New York State each month, with colorful cartoon pictures to go along with each suggestion.

January, for instance, suggests visiting the Children’s Museum of the Arts in Manhattan, among other ideas. August highlights heading to our own Jones Beach here on Long Island, seeing the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in Queens or visiting the National Museum of Play in Rochester.

The book, by Tania McCartney and Tina Snerling, is geared to ages 4 to 8 and includes cartoon kids of many colors and also special needs. The back includes a state map and state facts such as our state flower (the rose) and shell (the bay scallop).