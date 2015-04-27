A visit to Flying Point Surf and Sport store

Flying Point Surf and Sport is the place to go in the Hamptons for skate and surf gear. They have many stores from Greenport to Southampton, Bridgehampton to Sag Harbor. Most of the stores carry everything from bathing suits and outerwear to GoPros, skateboards and surfboards. In addition, they have any accessory you'd need for these sports. They also have sunglasses and surf wear.

If you're into skateboarding, the Southampton and Sag Harbor main stores are where you want to shop. They have a huge selection of Penny boards, long boards and short boards; you name it, they have it. If they don't have what you're looking for, you can always customize your own board with the many decks, trucks and wheels that they offer. Don't forget to pick up safety gear, like a helmet and wrist guards.

If you want to ride some waves, I recommend going to the smaller Southampton store. Here, you'll find everything you need for bodyboarding, skimboarding and surfing. For bodyboarding, they have bodyboards, beater boards, swim fins and board fins. For skimboarding, they have many Zap boards and traditional wooden boards. If surfing is your thing, check out the back of the store to find many different surfboards. Back there, you can also find leashes, fins and board bags.

This store possesses many great qualities, like a vast selection of skate and surf gear. One negative thing would be that sometimes their prices can be a bit high compared with average surf shops. I strongly recommend stopping by if you are going through the Hamptons or the North Fork.

Their Southampton store is located at 79 Main St.; flyingpointsurf.com