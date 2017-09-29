All American hamburger drive-in offers a taste of the ’60s

There are many well-known restaurants on Long Island, but there is one very famous in my town of Massapequa: All American. All American is a fast-food restaurant that serves burgers, fries, hot dogs, milk shakes, and many other great-tasting things to eat.

It is a small, old drive-in hamburger stand that hasn’t changed much since it opened. Whenever you go inside, it is almost always filled with hungry people, and you often even see the line forming outside the door.

Did you ever wonder why a restaurant that opened in 1963 is still so popular and famous? Maybe it is because of the great food and low prices. The prices have stayed low and the restaurant still accepts only cash.

It is also more interesting than going to a chain fast-food place, and people come from all over Long Island to eat at All American. People say this is what drive-in hamburger places were really like in the ’50s and ’60s. This restaurant is one of those places that feels as if it has been around forever. It has also been featured on a lot of different food and restaurant shows.

If you are in the area (or even if you are not), you should definitely try the food and the fun experience at All American at least once. It is located at 4286 Merrick Rd., Massapequa. Look online at allamericanhamburgerli.com