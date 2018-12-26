'American Girl Live' children's musical coming to Huntington 

"American Girl Live," a new musical inspired by the popular American Girl brand, is coming to The Paramount in 2019.

The stage production includes classic American Girl characters, and takes place at a sleepaway summer camp. Set to original music, kids can follow along with the characters as they learn the true meaning of friendship.

The tour will stop on Long Island for two nights only, at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 5:30 p.m. on March 1. The Paramount is at 370 New York Ave. in Huntington. Ticket prices start at $27.50 and can be purchased on ticketmaster.com.

For more information, call The Paramount at 631-673-7300 or visit americangirllive.com.