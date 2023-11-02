'American Girl Live! in Concert' makes its debut in Patchogue 

Witness your cherished American Girl dolls come to life on stage at Patchogue Theater when "American Girl Live! in Concert" comes to Long Island for the first time Nov. 3.

The 90-minute pop-up performance will be filled with original American Girl songs, beloved pop hits, dynamic choreography and lessons about the power of friendship as the dolls help their new friend Madison prepare for an eagerly anticipated performance debut.

"Getting to create this new character has been an incredibly special process," says Melody Munitz, 23, who plays Madison, "and seeing how her story of dreams, ambitions, fears, and ultimate perseverance has resonated with audiences around the country has been absolutely magical.”

Jennifer Sciortino, 44, of Babylon, who plans to attend the show, says her 9-year-old daughter, Angelina, "is going to be blown away" seeing the dolls take on a new form. Angelina has been a fan of American Girl dolls since she was 3, Sciortino says.

"As a mom, I love the American Dolls for the imaginative aspect," she adds.

Behind the enduring appeal of the dolls, released in 1986 by Pleasant Company, is not only entertainment but a chance for young minds to explore their creativity.

"This is the first concert experience for a lot of the attendees, and we want fans to sing, dance, cheer and celebrate together," says show producer Todd Gershwin. "We are also very proud of the fact that audience members are learning some of the positive messages from the show, such as the importance of friendship, working together and overcoming your fears."