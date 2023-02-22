Where to practice archery, go rock wall climbing and more this winter on Long Island

Color War may still be months away, but kids longing for summer camp can recreate their favorite summer activities during the winter months. Here’s how to enjoy archery, rock wall climbing, dodgeball, arts and crafts and even a twist on s’mores this February and March on Long Island:

Archery

Noah Lyons, 13, of Medford, shoots an arrow during youth archery league at Smith Point Archery in Patchogue, Feb. 10. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

It’s kids’ night at 7 p.m. Mondays at Smith Point Archery in Patchogue. An instructor leads children ages 7 to 13 in target shooting and each child can take home their paper target showing where their arrows landed. There are also balloon games — kids try to pop balloons attached to the target. Sometimes, there may even be a lollipop inside, says Deanna Dykstra, manager. The cost is $40 cash per person for the hourlong session and includes all equipment. Call ahead to ensure the class is happening that week. Can’t make it on Mondays? Guests can play any day for $35 an hour. Smith Point Archery also runs a Friday night youth league that’s already in progress; another will likely start in the spring, Dykstra says.

INFO: 215 East Main St.; 631-289-3399, smithpointarchery.com.

Rock Wall

T.J. Barley, of Lindenhurst, climbs a rock wall at The Gravity Vault in Melville. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

“Our most popular option is the Staff-Belayed Climbing Session,” says head coach Liam Bello of The Gravity Vault in Melville. It’s a one-hour lesson with an instructor who guides children 5 and older to walls appropriately challenging for them, from absolute beginners to experts. It’s $65 for up to two climbers, $90 for three climbers or $115 for four climbers, so call your child’s camp friends and head on over. Parents are welcome to climb as well, Bello says. Cost includes harness and climbing shoes, though children may wear their own sneakers if they prefer, Bello says. Advance reservations required.

INFO: 40 Melville Park Rd.; 516-777-9255, gravityvault.com.

Dodgeball

Dodgeball is just one of the options included at Bounce Family Entertainment Center inSyosset. The dodgeball trampoline court has balls available, and even someone reminiscent of a camp counselor to help out. “Dodgeball monitors will act as referees for the game and make sure everyone is playing safely,” says Cyndy Chouloute, party planner at Bounce. Other options during the open play sessions include a two-story Ninja obstacle course and trampoline basketball. Cost is $32.99 per person for one hour.

INFO: 330 Michael Dr.; 516-762-1300, bouncesyosset.com.

Arts and Crafts

Kids can create an arts and crafts mosaic project at Artrageous in Rockville Centre. Credit: Artrageous

Kids can create an arts and crafts mosaic project at Artrageous in Rockville Centre. They choose from various wood frame templates including mirrors, the letters of their name, a boat anchor, butterflies and more. They’ll glue on colorful glass tiles in whatever pattern they wish. Then they’ll take it home with the provided grout so that two days later, when the glue has sufficiently dried, they can grout their creations. Kids too young to grout can just glue their tiles on a painted background. Cost begins at about $30 and rises depending on the size of the piece. Artrageous also offers painted pottery and glass fusing crafts.

INFO: 5 North Village Ave.; 516-255-5255, artrageousrvc.com.

S'mores with a twist

Fresco Crêperie & Café Williston Park offers a twist on the classic campfire s’mores. Credit: Fresco Crêperie & Café Williston Park

Top off all the activity with a camp-style snack. It may not be possible to conjure up a campfire, but that doesn’t mean the taste of s’mores has to wait until the summer. Fresco Crêperie & Café Williston Park serves a twist on the classic treat. The s’more crepe is filled with graham cracker crumbs, marshmallows and chocolate, and topped with more mini-marshmallows and drizzled with chocolate sauce. Made to order and served warm ($12.50 each).

INFO: 72 Hillside Ave.; 516-280-6630, frescocrepes.com.