I read the fiction book, "At Your Service," by Jen Malone (Aladdin Mix). This is a book about a girl named Chloe. Chloe is a junior concierge at the New York City hotel St. Michele. The hotel gets some really important guests, royal guests. Chloe is in charge of the royal kids: Prince Alex, Princess Sophie, and Princess Ingrid, but when Princess Ingrid goes missing, they need to find her before it becomes international news. Can they find the lost princess? Read the book and find out.

It's perfect for kids ages 8 to 12.

Rating: 5 smiles