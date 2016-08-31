Back-to-school means good news and bad news

So we just finished our first few days of school. It is an exciting time for sure. Are you excited about going back to school? We are happy to be back because there are so many good things for us.

But, as you know, it is not always so great to be back. For example, you have to wake up early. We surveyed third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students at Cherry Avenue Elementary School to find out what their favorite and least favorite thing was about going back to school.

Good things:

n Spending more time with friends

n Recess

n New teachers

n Making new friends

n School projects and reading time

Not so good things:

n Waking up early

n Tests

n Homework

n Strict teachers

n Bullies