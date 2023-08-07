Bee's Arts and Crafts opens in Huntington

After taking a slime workshop at the new Bee's Arts and Crafts in Huntington last month, Michelle White and her daughter Alexa, 14, already have plans to return.

“We will be going back to do a plaster class," says White of Huntington.

Following the success of her other two art studios — in Malverne and Glendale, Queens — owner Brenda Negron opened the Huntington outpost of Bee’s in July. The studio specializes in plaster painting, tie-dye and slime-making classes for kids.

During a slime workshop, like the one White took with her daughter, kids can choose two options from the menu of fluffy, crunchy, glitter or scented slime. The $25 workshop includes two tubs of slime.

“Everything is made from scratch, so it’s like a science experiment,” Negron says. “They’re mixing in the contact solution and they’re putting in the baking soda, and they see the liquid turning into solid. It’s pretty cool.”

During the plaster craft painting workshops, which run from $10 to $28, kids can choose from a variety of animals, dinosaurs, trucks, Disney characters and more to decorate.

“It looks like a ceramic, but the difference is we don’t put it in the oven,” Negron says. “I glaze it on site; it takes about 15 minutes to dry and the kids get to take it home.”

The studio also hosts a paint and sip lemonade family session, which is recommended for children 4 to 12 years old. The $25 fee includes instruction, canvas, paint and a palette served with a cup of lemonade.. In winter, the class will include hot cocoa.

“We always encourage the parents to paint with the kids because it’s a beautiful bonding experience,” Negron says.

The studio offers five themed birthday parties — TikTok dance party, slime, plaster, tie-dye and canvas.

A former assistant teacher, Negron combines her love for kids and art in Bee’s studios. “This is where families come together and you create beautiful memories,” she says.

The shop also hosts paint and sip sessions for adults only Friday and Saturday nights ($40 for two hours), where you can bring your own drinks and snacks.

825 New York Ave., 631-314-4414, beesartandcraftsstudio.com. Open Tuesday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.