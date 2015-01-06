Befores Program: Get exercise before school

I like school, and I like getting to school early! One of the reasons I like to get to school early is to go to the Befores Program. It is so much fun! This program is for all grades in my elementary school. We play games like soccer and basketball. It is great! You get your mind warmed up for school. Befores starts at 8:10 a.m. and ends at 9 a.m. I also like it because most of the time our coach picks the game we will play, but sometimes she lets us choose.

We do cardio-respiratory endurance, muscular strength, muscular endurance, flexibility and body composition. The best part is that it is fun and there is no charge.