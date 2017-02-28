Being the new kid at school

I am a new student, as in brand new. Today is my first day in Port Jefferson Middle School. I am going to tell you what it’s like to be starting school in the middle of the year. And since I have moved several times, I’m going to tell you what that’s like, too.

I moved to Port Jefferson on a Saturday. My family and I spent a couple of nights in our new home and then I had to start school. I didn’t feel too good that Sunday night and slept OK.

In the past I have been asked many questions such as: “What school were you at last? Is it good to move from place to place, and why did you move here?” Well, being the new kid can sometimes turn out to be good or bad. It’s like a wild card. You can make friends quickly and adapt quickly or make friends one by one and get used to it. For me, new schools are like fresh starts. Clean slates. You may miss friends from every school you have been in, but that doesn’t stop you from seeing anybody or staying friends with them. Technology has changed so now you can keep in touch easier, like on social media.

In the end, it doesn’t matter if you have friends or no friends; you will always have friends who are your family.