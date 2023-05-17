Big Bounce America brings massive bounce houses for all ages to Hicksville

Long Island is getting ready to jump, slide, flip and roll as the massive touring inflatable playground The Big Bounce America returns to Broadway Commons in Hicksville, May 20 through June 11. People of all ages can play inside what Guinness World Records has deemed “The World’s Largest Bounce House.”

“We make it a party inside,” says tour manager Noa Visnich. “There’s a DJ spinning, confetti going off and bubbles being blown into the air. It’s something totally different that you can’t experience at home.”

Last year Stacy Schiefer, 44, of Patchogue brought her 5-year-old daughter Delaney, who enjoyed the obstacle course the best.

“There is nothing better than seeing children having fun at a unique experience that is safe and affordable,” says Schiefer. “We will go back for sure and we will be bringing our friends with us.”

THE WORLD’S LARGEST BOUNCE HOUSE

The World’s Largest Bounce House will be the centerpiece of The Big Bounce America's 2023 North America tour, which comes to the Broadway Commons in Hicksville on May 20 through June11. Credit: Big Bounce America

The layout is divided into four themed sections all that can be accessed during every session. The main attraction is the World’s Largest Bounce House, which is more than 16,000 square feet and stands 32-feet tall at its highest point. Inside this gargantuan castle is an array of giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops, for starters.

“There’s a little bit of everything,” says Visnich. “A DJ in the center sets up games like who can keep a large ball up in the air, red light-green light and even dance contests.”

Every guest gets a special designated 45-minute slotted time inside in order to prevent overcrowding.

SPORT SLAM

Engage in a variety sporting activities at Sport Slam during The Big Bounce America's 2023 North America tour. Credit: Big Bounce America /Big Bounce America

Picture a big arena where all the activities are pertaining to various sports. Sport Slam offers a volleyball net, basketball hoops, dodgeball, soccer and a big swinging ball. There’s also a climbing wall tower where you can make your way to the top and then jump off.

“People love the Battle Zone,” says Visnich. “Each person stands on a column with a jousting stick and the goal is to knock the other person off.”

THE GIANT

The Giant is an obstacle course that's part of The Big Bounce America's 2023 North America tour. Credit: Big Bounce America /Big Bounce America

Dive into The Giant, a 900-foot obstacle course featuring 50 tasks to overcome as you make your way to the end.

“This is a workout that allows you to skip the gym for the day,” says Visnich. “You get a lot of exercise without even realizing it because you are distracted by fun.”

airSPACE

Alien games can be found at airSPACE as part of The Big Bounce America's 2023 North America tour. Credit: Big Bounce America/Big Bounce America

Get intergalactic with aliens, spaceships and giant planets in airSPACE where three ball pits await along with a five-lane slide.

“You can take a potato sack, put it around you, do a countdown and go down the side racing your friends,” says Visnich. “Plus, kids love throwing balls at one another in the pits, just going crazy having a good time.”

FOOD TRUCKS, PHOTO BOOTHS AND MORE

Designated selfie spots are set up at various locations.

“There are inflatable photo booths all around like a giant picture frame or 1st place, 2nd place and 3rd place podiums,” says Visnich.

Several food trucks will be on hand selling refreshments. Little Miss Sunshine is famous for its homemade lemonade, funnel cakes and pretzels while Cactus Wrap serves sandwiches and Liberty Dogs offers hot dogs. Kona Ice of Long Island has dessert covered with tropical shaved ice treats. Guests can make a pit stop at one of the shaded inflatable pavilions equipped with lawn chairs.

The entire experience is rain or shine, sans extreme conditions.

“Like everything, we have our limits,” says Visnich. “We will operate in the rain unless it’s no longer enjoyable or safe. At that point, customers can reschedule for another date.”

Suggested attire is athletic clothing like gym shorts, leggings or anything comfortable and flexible. No shoes or sneakers are allowed while participating but socks are required. If you forget socks, a pair can be purchased for $5.

“This is the time of year to get out of the house and have a good time with your family and friends,” says Visnich. “Adults can take a break from life and play like a kid again.”